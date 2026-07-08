Punjab CM Urges Voter Registration Ahead of October's Updated List

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called on voters to verify their inclusion in the final voter list, which will be published on October 1. This follows the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls initiated in Punjab on June 25.

Booth Level Officers are actively engaged in door-to-door distribution and collection of enumeration forms throughout the state. CM Mann assured citizens that his government's financial promises to women have been met and urged them to complete the registration forms. Assistance from local volunteers is available for those who need help.

In a video message, CM Mann emphasized the significance of filling out new forms for voter list inclusion amid the ongoing SIR. The revision involves a comprehensive schedule across various states and union territories. The electoral process includes house-to-house verifications and significant political party involvement, with final lists to be published by October 1.