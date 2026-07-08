Colombia's Diplomatic Shift: New Foreign Minister to Strengthen Ties with the U.S.

Colombia's president-elect, Abelardo De La Espriella, has appointed Omar Bula as the country's new foreign minister. Bula's primary mission will be to strengthen Colombia's diplomatic ties with the United States, a relationship that has seen strains in recent years.

De La Espriella has publicly highlighted his close rapport with U.S. President Donald Trump. This relationship was underscored by Trump's endorsement of De La Espriella during the electoral runoff, marking a significant departure from outgoing President Gustavo Petro's often combative stance towards the U.S.

With this appointment, De La Espriella aims to pivot Colombia's foreign relations strategy, favoring diplomacy and collaboration over the prior administration's adversarial approach.