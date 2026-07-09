Iran says US projectile hit area around Bushehr nuclear plant
A US projectile struck the area surrounding Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, with several locations in the province also hit in the reported US attacks.
- Country:
- Iran
A U.S. projectile struck the area surrounding Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant on Thursday, Iran's deputy governor of Bushehr province told state media.
The official said several locations in Bushehr province, including the perimeter area of the nuclear facility, were hit in U.S. attacks.