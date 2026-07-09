Iran says US projectile hit area around Bushehr nuclear plant

A US projectile struck the area surrounding Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, with several locations in the province also hit in the reported US attacks.

Reuters | A Us Projectile Struck The Area Surrounding Irans Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant On Thursday | Updated: 09-07-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 16:20 IST
Iran says US projectile hit area around Bushehr nuclear plant
  • Country:
  • Iran

​A ‌U.S. projectile ​struck ‌the area surrounding Iran's Bushehr nuclear power ‌plant on ‌Thursday, Iran's deputy governor of Bushehr ⁠province ​told ⁠state media.

The official ⁠said several locations ​in Bushehr province, including ⁠the perimeter ⁠area ​of the nuclear facility, ⁠were hit in ⁠U.S. attacks.

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