Trump has options on trade with Spain, USTR says

WASHINGTON, July ​9 - ​President ‌Donald Trump has ​options when it ‌comes to trade with Spain, U.S. Trade ‌Representative Jamieson Greer said ‌on Thursday, a day after the ⁠president ​ordered ⁠an immediate halt to trade ⁠with the NATO ​ally.

"He certainly has options ⁠that I'm presenting ⁠to ​him," Greer said during an ⁠interview on Fox Business ⁠Network's "Mornings with ⁠Maria" program.