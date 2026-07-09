Trump has options on trade with Spain, USTR says

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that President Donald Trump has options regarding trade with Spain, following his order to halt trade with the NATO ally.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:01 IST
Trump has options on trade with Spain, USTR says
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

WASHINGTON, July ​9 - ​President ‌Donald Trump has ​options when it ‌comes to trade with Spain, U.S. Trade ‌Representative Jamieson Greer said ‌on Thursday, a day after the ⁠president ​ordered ⁠an immediate halt to trade ⁠with the NATO ​ally.

"He certainly has options ⁠that I'm presenting ⁠to ​him," Greer said during an ⁠interview on Fox Business ⁠Network's "Mornings with ⁠Maria" program.

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