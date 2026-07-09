Trump has options on trade with Spain, USTR says
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that President Donald Trump has options regarding trade with Spain, following his order to halt trade with the NATO ally.
- Country:
- United States
WASHINGTON, July 9 - President Donald Trump has options when it comes to trade with Spain, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Thursday, a day after the president ordered an immediate halt to trade with the NATO ally.
"He certainly has options that I'm presenting to him," Greer said during an interview on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" program.
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