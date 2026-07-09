El Nino to strengthen through the end of the year, US forecaster says

The US Climate Prediction Center forecasts a strengthening El Nino through the end of 2026, with a 97% chance of persistence into early 2027.

Reuters | El Nino Will Strengthen Through The End Of The Year | Updated: 09-07-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 19:08 IST
El Nino to strengthen through the end of the year, US forecaster says
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El Nino will strengthen ​through the end of the year, with a ​97% chance it will persist through ‌early spring ​2027, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday.

"There is an 81% chance of a very strong El Nino during October-December that would rank ‌among the largest El Nino events in the historical record going back to 1950", the U.S. weather forecaster added.

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