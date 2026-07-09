Zelenskiy says he discussed China with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed discussing China's potential role in Russia's war in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, but declined to disclose further details.

Reuters | President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said He Discussed China In The Context Of Russias War In Ukraine With Us President Donald Trump Of Course | Updated: 09-07-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 23:35 IST
Zelenskiy says he discussed China with Trump
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said he discussed ​China in the ‌context of Russia's war in Ukraine with U.S. President Donald ‌Trump.

"Of course, President Trump ‌and I discussed China. Their role in this war, ⁠their ​involvement ⁠or potential involvement, and their capabilities," ⁠he told reporters when asked ​about Chinese influence on peace ⁠talks to end more ⁠than ​four-year full-scale war.

Zelenskiy added he would prefer ⁠to keep the details of ⁠that discussion ⁠closed to the public.

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