Zelenskiy says he discussed China with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed discussing China's potential role in Russia's war in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, but declined to disclose further details.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed China in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump.
"Of course, President Trump and I discussed China. Their role in this war, their involvement or potential involvement, and their capabilities," he told reporters when asked about Chinese influence on peace talks to end more than four-year full-scale war.
Zelenskiy added he would prefer to keep the details of that discussion closed to the public.
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