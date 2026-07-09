Zelenskiy says he discussed China with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said He Discussed China In The Context Of Russias War In Ukraine With Us President Donald Trump Of Course

​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said he discussed ​China in the ‌context of Russia's war in Ukraine with U.S. President Donald ‌Trump.

"Of course, President Trump ‌and I discussed China. Their role in this war, ⁠their ​involvement ⁠or potential involvement, and their capabilities," ⁠he told reporters when asked ​about Chinese influence on peace ⁠talks to end more ⁠than ​four-year full-scale war.

Zelenskiy added he would prefer ⁠to keep the details of ⁠that discussion ⁠closed to the public.