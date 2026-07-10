Netanyahu, Trump agree to continue coordination in phone call, Israel PM office says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu And Us President Donald Trump Held A Call On Thursday And Agreed To Continue Coordination Between Their Countries On Various Fronts

​Israeli ​Prime ‌Minister Benjamin ​Netanyahu and ‌U.S. President Donald Trump held a ‌call on Thursday ‌and agreed to continue coordination ⁠between ​their ⁠countries on various fronts, Netanyahu's ⁠office said.

It ​added in a ⁠statement that Trump ⁠updated ​Netanyahu on "American moves ⁠in the Gulf."