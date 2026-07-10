Netanyahu, Trump agree to continue coordination in phone call, Israel PM office says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a call, agreeing to continue coordination on various fronts, including updates on US moves in the Gulf.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump held a call on Thursday and agreed to continue coordination between their countries on various fronts, Netanyahu's office said.
It added in a statement that Trump updated Netanyahu on "American moves in the Gulf."
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