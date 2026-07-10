Netanyahu, Trump agree to continue coordination in phone call, Israel PM office says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a call, agreeing to continue coordination on various fronts, including updates on US moves in the Gulf.

Reuters | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu And Us President Donald Trump Held A Call On Thursday And Agreed To Continue Coordination Between Their Countries On Various Fronts | Updated: 10-07-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 01:34 IST
Netanyahu, Trump agree to continue coordination in phone call, Israel PM office says
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

​Israeli ​Prime ‌Minister Benjamin ​Netanyahu and ‌U.S. President Donald Trump held a ‌call on Thursday ‌and agreed to continue coordination ⁠between ​their ⁠countries on various fronts, Netanyahu's ⁠office said.

It ​added in a ⁠statement that Trump ⁠updated ​Netanyahu on "American moves ⁠in the Gulf."

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