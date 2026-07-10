Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,889
The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,889, with 16,740 injured and 17,907 left homeless.
- Country:
- Venezuela
The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,889, according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Thursday.
The latest tally puts the number of injured in the June 24 quakes at 16,740, and the number of homeless at 17,907.
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