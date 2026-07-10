Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,889

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,889, with 16,740 injured and 17,907 left homeless.

Reuters | The Death Toll From Venezuelas Twin Earthquakes Has Risen To | Updated: 10-07-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 02:42 IST
Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,889
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

​The ‌death toll ​from ‌Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,889, ‌according to figures released ‌by top lawmaker Jorge ⁠Rodriguez ​on ⁠Thursday.

The latest tally puts ⁠the number ​of injured in ⁠the June 24 quakes ⁠at ​16,740, and the ⁠number of homeless ⁠at 17,907.

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