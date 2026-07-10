"Rahul Gandhi is being deceived": Former Congress leader Ashok Singh quits party after 35 years, alleges veteran workers being sidelined

Former Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Ashok Singh, who resigned from the party after a 35-year association on Thursday, alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was being "deceived" as veteran party workers were being sidelined in favour of those who had joined the party only recently. Speaking to ANI after his resignation, Singh questioned the party's organisational decisions and claimed that long-serving Congress members were being ignored despite their decades of commitment.

"I had been working with the UP Congress Committee for 35 years. The question arises: where are the original Congress members today? Appointing people who joined just 1-2 years ago to positions while ignoring long-standing Congress members--what kind of decision is this? Original Congress members are being taken for a ride, and I can say with certainty that Rahul Gandhi is being deceived. Responsibilities are being handed to those who joined the party only recently; what, then, is the veteran, original Congress member supposed to do?" Singh told ANI. Ashok Singh resigned from the Congress party on July 9, submitting his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. In his resignation letter, he said he was deeply hurt after being served a show-cause notice by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Disciplinary Committee over alleged anti-party activities.

The notice, issued on July 4, accused Singh of violating party discipline after he attended a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event organised to welcome BJP National President Nitin Nabin. In his resignation letter, Singh highlighted his 35 years of service to the Congress, during which he held several organisational responsibilities, including as a member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a Youth Congress leader, and a long-serving spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

Singh's resignation comes amid a series of political developments involving Congress leaders, including legal proceedings against senior party leader Ramgopal Agrawal in Chhattisgarh in connection with the alleged coal scam case. (ANI)