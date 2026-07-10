Punjab Congress Seeks Unity Amid Leadership Rift

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AICC's General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, are set for a crucial meeting aimed at mending rifts within the Congress party. Scheduled for July 11, the meeting will take place at the residence of Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, where recent tensions following a leadership shuffle will be discussed.

The rift mainly stems from changes in party leadership, with Amrinder Singh Raja Warring retaining his position as State Congress chief. Punjab Congress President Warring, opting out of the meeting, acknowledged possible criticism against him during the discussions between Baghel and Channi. However, he stressed that the party remains united as it gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Amid ongoing intra-party differences, Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi emphasized the need for unity to challenge the current AAP-led government in Punjab. Expressing confidence in the leadership, Gandhi stated that removing the BJP and AAP from power in upcoming elections aligns with Congress's broader vision for the nation.