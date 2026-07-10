Congress Chief's Brother Denies Drug Case Involvement Amid Political Storm

Nana Patwari, brother of MP Congress head Jitu Patwari, refutes allegations in a drug case post-detention by Indore Police. Accused of being targeted due to his political ties, he denies recent drug use. Arrest connected to narcotics operation; BJP escalates attack on Congress over accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:59 IST
Congress Chief's Brother Denies Drug Case Involvement Amid Political Storm
Nana Patwari, brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Nana Patwari, the brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, firmly denied any involvement in a drug case following his recent questioning by the Indore Police. His denial comes in the wake of an operation that led to the arrest of two suspected drug dealers.

After his release, Patwari told the media that police picked him up without providing any reason for his detention. He asserted that his only fault was his relationship with the Congress chief, which made him a political target. Patwari also clarified that although he had used drugs years ago, he had since stopped.

The Rajendra Nagar Police operation, conducted last Thursday, resulted in the arrest of Irfan Khan and Sanjay Kaushal and the seizure of 10.8 grams of brown sugar. The police traced connections to Patwari as part of their ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the BJP ramped up criticism on Congress, with spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav questioning Jitu Patwari’s accusations against the government.

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