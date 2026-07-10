Pakistan's Role in Middle East Mediation: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the Middle East conflict with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy. Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to mediating peace, stressing regional stability and protecting recent peace gains through restraint and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakistans Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Said On Friday He Had Spoken With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian On The Ongoing War In The Middle East And Reaffirmed Islamabads Readiness To Continue Its Role As A Mediator We Discussed The Evolving Regional Situation And Underscored The Imperative Of Restraint | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:27 IST
Pakistan's Role in Middle East Mediation: A Diplomatic Endeavor
Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a significant discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This conversation underlines Pakistan's diplomatic efforts.

In a statement shared on X, Sharif emphasized the importance of maintaining the region's stability through dialogue and diplomacy. He called for restraint to uphold the peace achieved in recent months.

Prime Minister Sharif confirmed Pakistan's readiness to act as a mediator, highlighting the country's commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region amidst evolving tensions.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026