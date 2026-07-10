Pakistan's Role in Middle East Mediation: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Pakistans Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Said On Friday He Had Spoken With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian On The Ongoing War In The Middle East And Reaffirmed Islamabads Readiness To Continue Its Role As A Mediator We Discussed The Evolving Regional Situation And Underscored The Imperative Of Restraint

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a significant discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This conversation underlines Pakistan's diplomatic efforts.

In a statement shared on X, Sharif emphasized the importance of maintaining the region's stability through dialogue and diplomacy. He called for restraint to uphold the peace achieved in recent months.

Prime Minister Sharif confirmed Pakistan's readiness to act as a mediator, highlighting the country's commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region amidst evolving tensions.