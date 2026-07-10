Pakistan's Role in Middle East Mediation: A Diplomatic Endeavor
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the Middle East conflict with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy. Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to mediating peace, stressing regional stability and protecting recent peace gains through restraint and diplomacy.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a significant discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This conversation underlines Pakistan's diplomatic efforts.
In a statement shared on X, Sharif emphasized the importance of maintaining the region's stability through dialogue and diplomacy. He called for restraint to uphold the peace achieved in recent months.
Prime Minister Sharif confirmed Pakistan's readiness to act as a mediator, highlighting the country's commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region amidst evolving tensions.