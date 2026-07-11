Democratic Candidate Withdraws Amid Controversy: Maine Senate Race Shaken

Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner has withdrawn from the U.S. Senate race, citing controversies including accusations he denies. His withdrawal triggers the nomination of a replacement by July 27. Platner’s campaign focused on healthcare and immigration issues. Six Democrats aim to replace him following the announcement of the replacement process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maine Democratic Senate Nominee Graham Platner Has Officially Withdrawn From The States Us Senate Race | Updated: 11-07-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 03:39 IST
Democratic Candidate Withdraws Amid Controversy: Maine Senate Race Shaken

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for the Maine Senate, has officially announced his withdrawal from the race amid a swirl of controversy. This development was confirmed by the Maine secretary of state's office on Friday, leading to his name being removed from the November 3 ballot.

Platner's exit from the race comes just a month after securing the Democratic nomination on June 9, which was seen as pivotal for the party's strategy to gain control of the Senate. His withdrawal follows a series of serious allegations, including one of sexual assault, which Platner has categorically denied.

As the Maine Democratic Party moves to identify a new candidate by the July 27 deadline, six contenders have stepped forward. Details of the nomination process involve a convention of party delegates before the deadline, ensuring a new name on the November ballots.

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