Meta Pulls Plug on Controversial AI Instagram Tool

Meta Said On Friday It Is Discontinuing An Ai Feature That Allowed Users To Generate Images Using Public Instagram Accounts

Meta announced on Friday it would be discontinuing an AI tool that let users generate images using public Instagram accounts. This comes just days after the feature's initial rollout, amid mounting criticism.

The company's intention was to offer a creative tool while giving people control over their public content being referenced. However, feedback indicated that the feature did not meet user expectations.

Reacting to the widespread concerns, Meta confirmed the removal of the AI feature, emphasizing its commitment to user feedback and satisfaction.