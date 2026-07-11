Meta Pulls Plug on Controversial AI Instagram Tool
Meta has decided to discontinue an AI feature that allowed image generation using public Instagram accounts, only days after launching it. The tool was intended to be a creative aid, but negative feedback led to its removal. The company is responding to user concerns over the feature's implementation.
Meta announced on Friday it would be discontinuing an AI tool that let users generate images using public Instagram accounts. This comes just days after the feature's initial rollout, amid mounting criticism.
The company's intention was to offer a creative tool while giving people control over their public content being referenced. However, feedback indicated that the feature did not meet user expectations.
Reacting to the widespread concerns, Meta confirmed the removal of the AI feature, emphasizing its commitment to user feedback and satisfaction.
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