Indonesian Prosecutor Resigns Amid Corruption Probe

An Indonesian prosecutor has stepped down following a series of police raids linked to corruption investigations. Authorities discovered over $20 million in cash and 74 kg of gold bars at his home, leading to increased scrutiny and legal proceedings against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Top Indonesian Prosecutor Resigned On Saturday After Police Conducted A Series Of Raids Related To Corruption Investigations | Updated: 11-07-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 16:08 IST
Indonesian Prosecutor Resigns Amid Corruption Probe
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An Indonesian prosecutor has resigned amid mounting pressure from corruption investigations. Law enforcement carried out multiple raids this week, including one at the prosecutor's residence, unearthing a staggering haul of cash exceeding $20 million in various currencies.

In addition to the vast sums of money, police also seized 74 kilograms (163 pounds) of gold bars, heightening the profile of the investigation. The raids are part of a broader crackdown on corruption within the ranks of the nation's legal system.

This scandal has sent ripples across Indonesia, triggering calls for transparency and reform within the judiciary and law enforcement sectors. The prosecutor's resignation is seen as an initial step towards accountability.

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