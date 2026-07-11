Morten Hjulmand Joins Atletico Madrid: A New Era Begins

Morten Hjulmand has signed a five-year contract with Atletico Madrid, moving from Sporting Lisbon. The La Liga club confirmed the transfer on Saturday, signaling a new chapter for the Danish midfielder. This move strengthens Atletico Madrid's squad and highlights their ambitions for the upcoming seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morten Hjulmand Has Joined Atletico Madrid From Sporting Lisbon On A Fiveyear Contract | Updated: 11-07-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 15:58 IST
Morten Hjulmand Joins Atletico Madrid: A New Era Begins

In a significant development, Morten Hjulmand has transferred from Sporting Lisbon to Atletico Madrid, confirming a five-year contract. The Spanish club announced this roster addition on Saturday.

The move underlines Atletico Madrid's intent to reinforce their midfield ahead of upcoming seasons. Hjulmand, known for his dynamic playing style, is expected to bolster the team's performance.

Atletico's strategic acquisition emphasizes their competitive ambitions in La Liga and European competitions. Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, aligning with currency exchanges of approximately $1 to 0.8762 euros.

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