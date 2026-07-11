Marc Marquez Shatters Sachsenring Lap Record for MotoGP Pole Position

Marc Marquez Broke The Lap Record At Sachsenring To Take Pole For The German Grand Prix On Saturday

Marc Marquez shattered the lap record at Sachsenring on Saturday, clinching pole position for the German Grand Prix with a time of one minute 19.041 on his factory Ducati. This achievement marks his third pole of the MotoGP season.

Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Aprilia initially held provision for pole, before VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio, the former circuit record-holder, briefly topped the timesheets. However, Marquez's decisive efforts saw him regain the lead with two swift laps.

Despite Di Giannantonio's strong performance, he secured third place as Marquez's brother, Alex, took second, completing a notable Marquez front-row lock-out for Gresini Racing. Marquez expressed satisfaction, stating, 'Getting on the front row was the target. Especially setting the lap record feels good.'

Marco Bezzecchi, still recovering from a previous crash, suffered another fall during qualifying and faces uncertainty for the upcoming sessions. Fabio Quartararo advanced from Qualifying One to secure a grid position of sixth, while Francesco Bagnaia qualified 11th.