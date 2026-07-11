Tensions Rise as US and Iran Hold Gulf Talks Amid Intensified Conflict

Irans Foreign Minister Arrived In Oman On Saturday To Discuss Arrangements For The Safe Passage Of Ships Through The Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Oman on Saturday, aiming to negotiate safe passage for ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This follows the U.S.'s call for guaranteed secure transit. Although hostilities escalated earlier in the week, both nations have agreed to resume discussions.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Araqchi's efforts to mediate a resolution to the ongoing Gulf war, which has disrupted global security and spiked oil prices since U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran started in February. High-profile U.S. diplomats are expected to engage with Araqchi amid an unstable ceasefire.

Despite conflicting reports of where the talks will occur, the cessation of hostilities remains uncertain. With the U.S. revoking Iran's crude sales license and launching retaliatory strikes, tensions have mounted. Iran emphasizes reciprocity in compliance, seeking to solidify agreements. Meanwhile, recent U.S.-Iran communications are reportedly constructive in efforts to stabilize the region.