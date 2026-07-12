Israel Braces for National Election Amid Political Uncertainty

Israel is gearing up for a national election on October 27, a date confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition despite previous uncertainty following the parliament's dissolution in May.

This election comes in the wake of the 2023 Hamas attacks and subsequent conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, challenging Netanyahu's leadership as the head of the most right-wing government in the nation's history.

While surveys indicate a potential loss for Netanyahu's coalition of nationalist and religious factions, opposition parties have yet to define a clear strategy for victory in this politically charged environment.