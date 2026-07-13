Deadly Drone Drama in Moscow Region

A Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow Region resulted in three deaths and five injuries, as reported by Governor Andrei Vorobyov. Air defense units managed to intercept and down 81 drones overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:08 IST
Deadly Drone Drama in Moscow Region
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack struck the Moscow Region, causing significant casualties. Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed on Monday that the attack resulted in three fatalities and five people being injured.

In response, air defense units acted swiftly, successfully downing a total of 81 drones over the area throughout the night. The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with civilian areas increasingly caught in the line of fire.

This attack highlights the heightened tensions between the two nations, with drone warfare becoming more prevalent and deadly in recent skirmishes.

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