Supreme Court Stays Madras HC's Blanket Ban on Cow Slaughter

The Supreme Court has stalled the Madras High Court's directive imposing a statewide ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu. The state's government contends the High Court exceeded its judicial purview, arguing existing laws regulate rather than impose a complete ban on animal slaughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:34 IST
Supreme Court Stays Madras HC's Blanket Ban on Cow Slaughter
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Supreme Court intervened on Monday, putting a hold on the Madras High Court's sweeping order that mandated a complete ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu. This stay came as a relief to the Tamil Nadu government, which challenged the May 27 directive, claiming it overstepped legal bounds.

The High Court had expanded the scope of a public interest litigation, which originally aimed to prevent cow slaughter in public spaces, to effect a state-wide prohibition, including within designated slaughterhouses. The Tamil Nadu government argued this was contrary to existing legal frameworks.

The government cited the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, and other local regulations, which regulate animal slaughter without enforcing an outright ban. Asserting that the Madras HC decision was unsustainable, the government approached the Supreme Court, leading to the current interim relief.

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