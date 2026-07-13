Supreme Court Stays Madras HC's Blanket Ban on Cow Slaughter

The Supreme Court intervened on Monday, putting a hold on the Madras High Court's sweeping order that mandated a complete ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu. This stay came as a relief to the Tamil Nadu government, which challenged the May 27 directive, claiming it overstepped legal bounds.

The High Court had expanded the scope of a public interest litigation, which originally aimed to prevent cow slaughter in public spaces, to effect a state-wide prohibition, including within designated slaughterhouses. The Tamil Nadu government argued this was contrary to existing legal frameworks.

The government cited the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, and other local regulations, which regulate animal slaughter without enforcing an outright ban. Asserting that the Madras HC decision was unsustainable, the government approached the Supreme Court, leading to the current interim relief.