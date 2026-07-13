Tragic Warkari Procession Accident: Maharashtra Government Steps In

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar visited victims of a tragic accident during the Warkari procession in Jejuri, announcing Rs 4 lakh in compensation for the deceased's families and state-sponsored treatment for the injured. The accident occurred when a truck collided with pilgrims, resulting in three deaths and four injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 13:22 IST
Tragic Warkari Procession Accident: Maharashtra Government Steps In
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday extended her condolences and announced financial assistance for the families affected by a tragic accident during a Warkari procession in Jejuri. Pawar confirmed an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each family of the three women who died in the incident. Additionally, the Maharashtra government will fully cover the medical treatment costs for those injured.

The accident took place on the Saswad-Jejuri Road in Pune district, where a truck rammed into a group of pilgrims, killing three women and injuring four others. Deputy CM Pawar, after visiting the injured, described the event as "extremely painful and tragic," paying her respects to the deceased and supporting efforts for the best medical care for the injured.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with initial reports indicating that the truck driver may have consumed medication prior to the crash. A 70-year-old man driving the truck, linked to the 'Dindi' from Nanded district, has been detained as legal proceedings continue. The procession is part of the Ashadi Wari, a revered annual pilgrimage in Maharashtra.

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