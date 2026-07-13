India and Poland Resolve Russian Oil Conflict, Strengthen Ties

In a move to strengthen diplomatic relations, India and Poland have resolved their differences concerning India's importation of discounted Russian oil. This comes as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is set to visit India later this year.

Poland's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski, clarified that Poland had initially criticized India's purchase of Russian crude, citing concerns over financing Russia’s war economy. However, he emphasized that through dialogues, both nations have reached a consensus, leaving the issue behind.

The backdrop to this diplomatic evolution included India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressing Poland with firm comments on India's unbiased treatment over its Russia-Ukraine conflict stance. As the discussions pivot to strategic relations, both countries acknowledge the prerogatives and agreements that vary with national interests.