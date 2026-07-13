Ukraine Strikes Critical Infrastructure in Russia

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has reported carrying out significant overnight strikes targeting vital infrastructure within the Russian territory.

The SBU confirmed hitting an oil depot in Russia's Stavropol area, alongside targeting three storage tanks at a vital oil-loading site in Krasnodar’s port of Kavkaz.

In a further show of force, the SBU also claimed to have struck Russian naval and transport assets, including patrol boats and car ferries located in the strategic Crimean city of Kerch.