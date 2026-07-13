Supreme Court Declines PIL on Pornography Policy, Cites Need for Technological Expertise

The Supreme Court declined to entertain a PIL seeking a national framework to ban pornography in India, highlighting the need for expert input and technological solutions. The court emphasized that the issue requires policy intervention and advised the petitioner to approach relevant authorities for further consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:40 IST
Supreme Court Declines PIL on Pornography Policy, Cites Need for Technological Expertise
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought the formulation of a national policy to ban the viewing of pornography across the country. The case, presided over by Chief Justice Surya Kant, acknowledged the gravity of the issue raised but determined it did not present a legal question necessitating judicial review.

In its ruling, the court emphasized that the issue at hand pertains to policy decisions and requires technological advancements and specialized expertise, particularly from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Consequently, the bench allowed the petitioner to approach the appropriate governmental bodies for potential action.

The PIL, submitted by BL Jain and presented by Advocate Varun Thakur, urged the central government to regulate pornographic material access, citing its impact on minors and potential links to sexual offenses. The petitioner highlighted a legislative gap, as existing laws penalize the dissemination but not the consumption of such content, necessitating a comprehensive legal framework.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
3
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global
4
Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026