Supreme Court Declines PIL on Pornography Policy, Cites Need for Technological Expertise
The Supreme Court declined to entertain a PIL seeking a national framework to ban pornography in India, highlighting the need for expert input and technological solutions. The court emphasized that the issue requires policy intervention and advised the petitioner to approach relevant authorities for further consideration.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought the formulation of a national policy to ban the viewing of pornography across the country. The case, presided over by Chief Justice Surya Kant, acknowledged the gravity of the issue raised but determined it did not present a legal question necessitating judicial review.
In its ruling, the court emphasized that the issue at hand pertains to policy decisions and requires technological advancements and specialized expertise, particularly from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Consequently, the bench allowed the petitioner to approach the appropriate governmental bodies for potential action.
The PIL, submitted by BL Jain and presented by Advocate Varun Thakur, urged the central government to regulate pornographic material access, citing its impact on minors and potential links to sexual offenses. The petitioner highlighted a legislative gap, as existing laws penalize the dissemination but not the consumption of such content, necessitating a comprehensive legal framework.
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