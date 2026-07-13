CPI(M) MP Calls for Supreme Court Inquiry into Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has demanded a Supreme Court-supervised probe into alleged donation embezzlement for the Ram Mandir. Criticizing the RSS's influence over the government, Brittas highlighted possible irregularities and called for a comprehensive inquiry. Ongoing police actions have identified suspicious activities regarding donation handling at the temple site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:06 IST
CPI(M) MP Calls for Supreme Court Inquiry into Ram Mandir Donation Scandal
CPI(M) MP John Brittas (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has intensified pressure on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by requesting a Supreme Court-supervised investigation into allegations of embezzlement of funds meant for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Brittas's demand follows a statement by RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar concerning the controversy.

Brittas criticized the RSS's control over governmental proceedings, insisting that only a Supreme Court-monitored probe could unveil the truth. He accused the RSS of facilitating irregularities, emphasizing the need for transparency as crores of devotees potentially face deception in the temple financing.

The Supreme Court is set to address pleas for a CBI investigation into the alleged financial misappropriation associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. According to Brittas, significant discrepancies exist in the donation and construction processes, including allegations of substantial commission-fueled corruption. These statements follow the preliminary findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) documenting suspicious cash handling by staff at the shrine site.

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