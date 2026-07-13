Hungary's Parliament Moves to Oust 'Puppet' President
Hungary's parliament passed a constitutional amendment to remove President Tamas Sulyok, whom Prime Minister Peter Magyar criticizes as a 'puppet' of Viktor Orban. The change is part of Magyar's effort to dismantle Orban's influence, supported by a strong electoral mandate. The Venice Commission has yet to comment on the amendment.
- Country:
- Hungary
In a key legislative move, Hungary's parliament has approved a constitutional amendment that could lead to the removal of President Tamas Sulyok. Prime Minister Peter Magyar justified the decision, describing Sulyok as a 'puppet' of former leader Viktor Orban, whose influence Magyar aims to dismantle following a decisive election win.
The amendment, passed with overwhelming support, allows parliament to elect a new president if Sulyok does not sign it within five days. This step is part of a larger push by Magyar's Tisza Party to overhaul Orban's policies, promised during their electoral campaign.
While opposition voices express concern, citing democratic integrity, the Venice Commission has refrained from immediate comment. Meanwhile, Fidesz lawmakers boycotted the session, and protest movements unfold, reflecting a tense political landscape as Hungary anticipates further constitutional changes.
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