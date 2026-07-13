2020 Delhi Riots: Court Convicts Tahir Hussain, Minister Alleges Conspiracy

Delhi's Minister for Law and Justice, Kapil Mishra, has voiced allegations of a conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, aligning with the recent court ruling against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. Hussain and four others were convicted by a Delhi court for their roles in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

Mishra, speaking to ANI, claimed that the court's decision affirmed the riots as a deliberate genocide plot against Hindus. He alleged involvement from Aam Aadmi Party figures and others such as Umar Khalid, suggesting the violence was structured around strategic roadblocks and targeted attacks on Hindu communities.

Mishra further charged AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia with complicity in the unrest, blaming them for supporting disruptive actions that led to bloodshed. Hussain, who broke down in court upon hearing the verdict, faces allegations of coordinating the murder, with Ankit Sharma's body being discovered in a drain.