2020 Delhi Riots: Court Convicts Tahir Hussain, Minister Alleges Conspiracy

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra claims 2020 northeast Delhi riots were a premeditated conspiracy following the conviction of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. Mishra accused AAP leaders of supporting those responsible for the violence, terming it a planned genocide against Hindus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 22:34 IST
2020 Delhi Riots: Court Convicts Tahir Hussain, Minister Alleges Conspiracy
Delhi Minister for Law and Justice Kapil Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Minister for Law and Justice, Kapil Mishra, has voiced allegations of a conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, aligning with the recent court ruling against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. Hussain and four others were convicted by a Delhi court for their roles in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

Mishra, speaking to ANI, claimed that the court's decision affirmed the riots as a deliberate genocide plot against Hindus. He alleged involvement from Aam Aadmi Party figures and others such as Umar Khalid, suggesting the violence was structured around strategic roadblocks and targeted attacks on Hindu communities.

Mishra further charged AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia with complicity in the unrest, blaming them for supporting disruptive actions that led to bloodshed. Hussain, who broke down in court upon hearing the verdict, faces allegations of coordinating the murder, with Ankit Sharma's body being discovered in a drain.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026