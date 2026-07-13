Brazil's Controversial Political Scene: Flavio Bolsonaro's Suspension

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has temporarily suspended Senator Flavio Bolsonaro from visiting his father, ex-president Jair Bolsonaro. The action comes after Flavio shared a letter from his father online, breaching the terms of Jair Bolsonaro's house arrest. The suspension lasts 90 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 23:51 IST
Brazil's Controversial Political Scene: Flavio Bolsonaro's Suspension
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  • Brazil

In a dramatic turn of events, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has suspended Senator Flavio Bolsonaro from visiting his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro. This decision comes amidst the heated October presidential elections.

The suspension, as reported by CNN Brasil, will remain in effect for 90 days. It follows the release of a letter written by Jair Bolsonaro, which Senator Flavio Bolsonaro made public on social media, allegedly violating the terms of his father's house arrest.

This move marks a significant development in Brazil's political landscape, intensifying the spotlight on the Bolsonaros during a crucial election period.

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