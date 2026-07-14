Anticipation Mounts for Trump's National Address
Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that he will deliver a speech to the nation on Thursday night. The former U.S. President, however, did not specify the topic of his address. The announcement has drawn attention as audiences await further details about his upcoming remarks.
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced through a post on Truth Social that he intends to deliver a speech to the nation this Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT.
Despite confirming the timing of his address, Trump has yet to disclose the subject matter of his planned speech.
The announcement has generated significant anticipation as observers speculate on the issues Trump may choose to address in his upcoming remarks.
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