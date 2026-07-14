Missile Strikes Ignite Fires Across Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under missile attack by Russian forces early Tuesday, sparking fires across various areas, according to senior officials.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the military administration, reported that missiles struck two storage facilities in the Holosiivskyi district, located near the city center, causing significant fires.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that falling drone debris resulted in blazes in an eastern suburb, with cars catching fire. Air defense units were actively engaged, and multiple explosions were confirmed by Reuters witnesses.