Missile Strikes Ignite Fires Across Kyiv

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv, causing fires in different parts of the city. Two storage areas in the Holosiivskyi district were set ablaze. Drone debris ignited fires in an eastern suburb. Air defense units responded, with several explosions reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 03:35 IST
Missile Strikes Ignite Fires Across Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under missile attack by Russian forces early Tuesday, sparking fires across various areas, according to senior officials.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the military administration, reported that missiles struck two storage facilities in the Holosiivskyi district, located near the city center, causing significant fires.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that falling drone debris resulted in blazes in an eastern suburb, with cars catching fire. Air defense units were actively engaged, and multiple explosions were confirmed by Reuters witnesses.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel
3
Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Germany
4
Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026