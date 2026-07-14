Gulf Tensions: Americans Brace for Prolonged US-Iran Conflict

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that four out of five Americans expect the U.S. war with Iran to continue for a long time. Rising living costs, fueled by the conflict, threaten Trump's political standing ahead of midterm elections, with escalating military actions further complicating diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 03:42 IST
Gulf Tensions: Americans Brace for Prolonged US-Iran Conflict
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  • United States

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that an overwhelming majority of Americans anticipate the U.S. war with Iran to persist over an extended period. As tensions heighten, President Donald Trump has declared a blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf.

The poll found that 79% of respondents believe U.S. military involvement in Iran will endure, a significant increase from 65% in March. Only a small minority, 18%, expect a swift resolution. The survey of 1,019 U.S. adults also revealed that 37% back military actions against Iran, as the U.S. resumed strikes in response to Iranian aggression in the Strait of Hormuz.

Concerns over economic repercussions are mounting, with 60% predicting higher gasoline prices due to the conflict. Half of the respondents question the war's worth, a sentiment reflected in Trump's waning approval ratings. Economic pressures could jeopardize Republican prospects in the upcoming midterm elections.

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