Gulf Tensions: Americans Brace for Prolonged US-Iran Conflict

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that an overwhelming majority of Americans anticipate the U.S. war with Iran to persist over an extended period. As tensions heighten, President Donald Trump has declared a blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf.

The poll found that 79% of respondents believe U.S. military involvement in Iran will endure, a significant increase from 65% in March. Only a small minority, 18%, expect a swift resolution. The survey of 1,019 U.S. adults also revealed that 37% back military actions against Iran, as the U.S. resumed strikes in response to Iranian aggression in the Strait of Hormuz.

Concerns over economic repercussions are mounting, with 60% predicting higher gasoline prices due to the conflict. Half of the respondents question the war's worth, a sentiment reflected in Trump's waning approval ratings. Economic pressures could jeopardize Republican prospects in the upcoming midterm elections.