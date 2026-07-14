Minister Satish Jarkiholi Addresses Political Speculations and Cabinet Dynamics

Karnataka State Minister Satish Jarkiholi addressed a spectrum of political and administrative topics on Monday, focusing on cabinet expansion, leadership dialogues, and ongoing inquiries. While addressing the media in Belagavi, Jarkiholi acknowledged persistent rumors surrounding a potential cabinet expansion.

Jarkiholi referred to speculation about senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad's possible ministerial role, stating, "I don't know about it. The high command will decide." He underscored the necessity for more representation from Belagavi district, suggesting it should have three ministerial seats due to its size.

The minister clarified that no formal requests for roles have emerged from the district, emphasizing decisions will be made to benefit the party in the next elections. On rumors of the Chief Minister assuming an organizational role, Jarkiholi reaffirmed the party's consistent stance, asserting leadership will remain until the 2028 elections.

Regarding Ahinda leadership discussions, Jarkiholi downplayed the need for intense debate, noting outcomes will be evident in time. As for demands to raise milk prices, he suggested the responsible minister should evaluate the situation on-site.

On allegations of misuse in the SIR process, Jarkiholi stated the procedure is proceeding smoothly, and any issues should be directed to the Election Commission for investigation. On the reported theft at the Ram Mandir hundi, he remarked on the seriousness of the issue, confirming an investigation is underway.

He concluded with comments about the RSS, indicating that their statements remain confidential and unchanged.