Controversy Erupts as ECI Accused of Voter Deletion in Okhla

In a striking claim, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is poised to remove between 100,000 to 150,000 voter names in the Okhla assembly constituency. Khan suggested that those losing their registration will largely be non-BJP supporters, framing the issue as politically motivated.

According to Khan, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are failing in their duties, with some not verifying voters at home and others ignoring phone calls. This allegation comes amid the ECI's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi, aimed at refining the accuracy of the electoral roll.

As part of this effort, BLOs are actively conducting door-to-door enumeration across all 13 districts to ensure a comprehensive voter database. The draft electoral roll is set for release on August 5, allowing citizens to file claims and objections until September 4. The finalized roll will be made public on October 7, offering a clear register ahead of future elections.