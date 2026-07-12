Telangana Rakshana Sena Challenges ECI over Party Name Concerns

The Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) has formally countered the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) notice, which questioned its party registration status. This response follows the directives from the Delhi High Court on July 7, amid concerns over the party's name similarity.

According to TRS, after receiving ECI's initial nod for the name 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' on April 28, the party swiftly expanded its organizational framework across 105 Assembly Constituencies. Now, requiring a name change could disrupt their widespread grassroots momentum and public goodwill.

The ECI referred to nearly 1,000 objections on June 23, yet withheld copies from TRS, limiting their ability to respond effectively. TRS alleges that objections are politically motivated, calling for a detailed review to verify authenticity and demand rights for a personal hearing with the commission.