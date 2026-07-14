AAP MLA Hopeful for Justice After Tahir Hussain's Conviction in Delhi Riots Case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan maintains hope for justice after Tahir Hussain's conviction in the Delhi riots case. While the Karkardooma Court found Hussain guilty of multiple offenses, Khan emphasizes potential appeals and further legal steps, underscoring continued optimism for a just outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 10:56 IST
AAP MLA Hopeful for Justice After Tahir Hussain's Conviction in Delhi Riots Case
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has voiced unwavering confidence in the judicial process, asserting that Tahir Hussain's conviction is not the conclusive end in the legal saga surrounding the Delhi riots case. Speaking to ANI, Khan highlighted the avenues for appeal, maintaining optimism for a favorable outcome.

The Sessions Court recently delivered its verdict, leading to the conviction of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Khan anticipates an appeal to be lodged in the High Court, expressing 'hope for justice' at this critical juncture.

Hussain, alongside others, faces a myriad of charges, including rioting and unlawful assembly, though they have been acquitted of the serious charge of criminal conspiracy. Despite the gravity of the conviction, the MLA highlights the ongoing potential for judicial redress even as Hussain expresses emotional distress following the court's decision.

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