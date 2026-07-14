Poland's Prime Minister Predicts Prolonged Conflict in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed skepticism about the prospect of peace in Ukraine, anticipating Russia to continue the conflict through winter. After discussions with NATO and Ukraine, he announced upcoming military exercises with French and British troops to prepare for regional security guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 12:35 IST
Poland's Prime Minister Predicts Prolonged Conflict in Ukraine
Donald Tusk
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed doubts on Tuesday regarding the likelihood of achieving peace in Ukraine soon, predicting Russia's intentions to prolong the conflict at least until winter.

In discussions with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Tusk stated, "It seems unlikely that a ceasefire or peace agreement will be reached in the near future, given the rigid stance of Russia and Putin."

He revealed plans for military exercises with French and British troops in Poland during autumn, aimed at preparing the coalition for ensuring security in Ukraine and the region once peace is achieved.

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