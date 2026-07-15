Aerial Tensions: The Drone Warfare Escalates Between Russia and Ukraine

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 340 Ukrainian drones targeted the outskirts of the capital within a day, with the majority being intercepted by air defense units. "Most were neutralized on the outer approaches," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, highlighting that over 50 drones were destroyed en route to Moscow.

Frequent drone approaches to the Russian capital have become routine, with Sobyanin offering regular updates on the air defense successes. Ukraine has ramped up its drone attacks on Russian infrastructure, chiefly those linked to the oil industry, exacerbating gasoline shortages across Russia.

The Ukrainian military confirmed conducting drone strikes on the Salavat petrochemical complex in the Urals and the Afipsky refinery in southern Russia. In retaliation, Russia launched its fifth drone and missile attack on Kyiv this month, damaging 16 locations, including a school and a business, and igniting fires throughout the city.