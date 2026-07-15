Lithuania's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mending Ties with China Amidst Taiwanese Representation

Lithuania's new Prime Minister, Mindaugas Sinkevicius, aims to repair the strained relations with China over a decision made in 2021 to allow Taiwan to establish a de-facto embassy. While China downgraded diplomatic ties, Sinkevicius seeks normalization while maintaining Lithuania's relationship with Taiwan, despite Chinese economic pressures. The EU supports Lithuania against such pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 14:07 IST
Lithuania's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mending Ties with China Amidst Taiwanese Representation
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's newly appointed Prime Minister, Mindaugas Sinkevicius, has vowed to mend the nation's strained diplomacy with China, which deteriorated following the opening of a Taiwanese representative office in 2021.

This contentious decision led China to downgrade diplomatic connections and impose trade pressures, causing the EU to challenge China at the World Trade Organization on Lithuania's behalf.

Despite reaffirming ties with Taiwan, Sinkevicius aims to restore relations with China, holding firm against pressure and indicating possibilities for resolution without changing the status of Taiwan's office.

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