Turkish Political Scene Shaken as CHP Faces Leadership Struggles

Turkey's main opposition CHP faces potential new political party formation amid leadership disputes. Following a court ruling annulling its 2023 congress results, ousted leader Ozgur Ozel anticipates legal resolution soon. Tensions have impacted financial markets and raised concerns about Turkey's democratic integrity ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 15:03 IST
Turkish Political Scene Shaken as CHP Faces Leadership Struggles
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  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish political landscape is facing turbulence as CHP, the main opposition party, undergoes leadership woes. Court rulings have annulled recent party elections, igniting talks of forming a new political movement.

Amid ongoing legal proceedings, ousted CHP leader Ozgur Ozel prepares for potential new beginnings. The political instability has unsettled financial markets and sparked debates about democracy in Turkey.

While critics view the judicial actions as politically charged, the government maintains the independence of the judiciary. This political crisis may fortify President Erdogan's long-standing power, with elections on the horizon.

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