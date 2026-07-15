Beyond Defense: Israel's Economic Crossroad Post-Election

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has called for a shift in fiscal priorities as the nation approaches its October 27 general election. Yaron stressed the urgency of reallocating state spending from defense to education and infrastructure to foster sustainable growth.

Presenting at a Calcalist conference, Yaron pointed out that Israel's defense spending has doubled to 8% of GDP post-Hamas attacks, challenging fiscal stability. He also noted that national debt had increased to 70% of GDP, advocating tax hikes in 2027 to manage debt, despite resistance from Budget Director Maharan Frozenfar.

While acknowledging the resilient economy, Yaron warned of global sentiments impacting trade and emphasized cautious monetary policy amidst easing inflation and regional threats. Yaron's comments underline a critical crossroads for Israel as it balances economic growth with geopolitical realities.