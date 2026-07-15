Lula's Lead Expands as Brazil's Election Nears

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expanding his lead against right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro as the presidential election in October approaches. The latest Quaest poll, commissioned by brokerage Genial, revealed the widening gap on Wednesday.

This is the first survey by Quaest following a series of significant political shifts. Noteworthy among these developments is a corruption investigation targeting a high-ranking ally of Lula, which could have impacted his polling numbers. Also under scrutiny are the arguments surrounding new tariff threats from the United States against Brazil and their implications.

Despite these challenges, Lula's dominance in the polls suggests a resilient campaign, strengthened by his focus on navigating both domestic issues and international diplomatic tensions ahead of the crucial election.