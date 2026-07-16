American Detainee Freed: A Diplomatic Breakthrough
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an American detained in Iran during the Biden administration in 2024 has been released. The individual is now safely out of Iran, and Trump expressed gratitude towards Iran for this gesture of goodwill on his social media platform, Truth Social.
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Iran has released an American citizen previously detained under the Biden administration in 2024.
According to Trump, the individual is now safely out of Iran and in good condition. This move marks a significant diplomatic gesture by Iran.
Trump expressed his appreciation for this act of goodwill on his social media platform, Truth Social, highlighting the importance of the release.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict
-
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting
-
Global Tensions and Triumphs: A Week of Critical Developments
-
U.S. and Iran: Tensions Flare as Strikes Escalate Over Strait of Hormuz
-
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Strikes Iranian Defenses Amid Naval Standoff