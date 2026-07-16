American Detainee Freed: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an American detained in Iran during the Biden administration in 2024 has been released. The individual is now safely out of Iran, and Trump expressed gratitude towards Iran for this gesture of goodwill on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 04:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 04:29 IST
American Detainee Freed: A Diplomatic Breakthrough
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  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Iran has released an American citizen previously detained under the Biden administration in 2024.

According to Trump, the individual is now safely out of Iran and in good condition. This move marks a significant diplomatic gesture by Iran.

Trump expressed his appreciation for this act of goodwill on his social media platform, Truth Social, highlighting the importance of the release.

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