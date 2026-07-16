Escalating Tensions: DOJ vs. New Mexico Over Epstein Files

The U.S. Department of Justice is barred by law from releasing unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein requested by New Mexico, exacerbating tensions with state officials probing the late sex offender. The state's Attorney General claims the DOJ obstructs the investigation by withholding crucial documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 05:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 05:18 IST
Escalating Tensions: DOJ vs. New Mexico Over Epstein Files
Jeffrey Epstein
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Justice has cited legal prohibitions against releasing unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein, a move that has heightened tensions with state authorities in New Mexico.

This development follows accusations from New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, who claims that the DOJ's actions are obstructing the state's criminal investigation into Epstein.

Pressure continues from Epstein's survivors and their advocates for full transparency, as the state's legislature carries out its own investigation.

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