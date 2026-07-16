Escalating Tensions: DOJ vs. New Mexico Over Epstein Files

The U.S. Department of Justice has cited legal prohibitions against releasing unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein, a move that has heightened tensions with state authorities in New Mexico.

This development follows accusations from New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, who claims that the DOJ's actions are obstructing the state's criminal investigation into Epstein.

Pressure continues from Epstein's survivors and their advocates for full transparency, as the state's legislature carries out its own investigation.