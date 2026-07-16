In the town of Cutral Co, Patagonia, locals celebrated Argentina's thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over England in the World Cup semi-final by gathering in the shadow of a new 85-foot statue of soccer legend Lionel Messi. The statue, reportedly the tallest of its kind, served as a focal point for national pride and anticipation as the country prepares to face Spain in the final.

The victory stirred deep historical and cultural emotions, drawing on past rivalries and conflicts, including Argentina's 1966 World Cup defeat to England and the 1982 Falklands War. Locals, including 32-year-old Lucas Romero, celebrated alongside families connected to the nearby Vaca Muerta oil fields, honoring Messi's contributions to the sport and the nation.

While initial expectations for the tournament were tempered by Argentina's 2022 World Cup success, the mood quickly intensified. Celebrations erupted nationwide, and enthusiasm was matched by public anxiety, with warnings about heart health amid the excitement. In Buenos Aires, jubilant fans filled streets with cheers, honking horns, and waving flags after each hard-fought match, showcasing Argentina's determination and hope for back-to-back World Cup titles.