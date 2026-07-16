Fiji's Simione Kuruvoli Banned: Nations Championship Setback

Fiji's scrum-half, Simione Kuruvoli, is set to miss the upcoming Nations Championship test against Scotland. His absence is due to a four-week suspension after being penalized for kicking out at a player during a severe 73-8 defeat to England.

The match turned disadvantageous for Fiji after Kuruvoli was expelled following a review that spotted his foul play against England's prop, Ellis Genge. The disciplinary committee recognized the foul as deserving of a mid-range entry point of eight weeks/matches. However, mitigating factors, such as Kuruvoli's acknowledgement of the foul, his conduct, and remorse, led to a 50% reduction in the ban.

This suspension extends to three games for his French club, RC Vannes, in September. Fiji's standing in the Nations Championship has been poor, with defeats by England and Wales placing them at the bottom of the Southern Hemisphere rankings.