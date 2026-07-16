Tensions Escalate: Fewer Vessels Traverse the Strait of Hormuz Amid Naval Blockade

In a significant development following the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz saw a marked decrease on Wednesday, with only seven vessels navigating the critical waterway. This decline from thirteen the previous day emphasizes the escalating tensions between the two nations.

According to shipping data, four empty vessels entered the Gulf, including three small oil tankers. Meanwhile, three out-going vessels carried liquefied petroleum gas, coal, and fuel oil. Notably, a Suezmax tanker had exited the strait on Tuesday with its transponder switched off after transporting 1 million barrels of Saudi crude.

No Very Large Crude Carrier or liquefied natural gas tankers were reported passing through on Wednesday, underlining the impact of military operations on global shipping routes that typically handle about 20% of the world's oil and gas shipments.