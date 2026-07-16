TMC Split: Rival Factions to Mark Shaheed Diwas with Separate Rallies

Amid growing tension within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), rebel chairperson Arup Roy has announced that his faction will proceed with its own Shaheed Diwas rally on July 21. Roy emphasized the democratic right of every political group to conduct public events, despite the escalating internal confrontation.

Roy's comments come on the heels of concerns regarding the dual rallies slated for July 21, a day traditionally observed by TMC as 'Shaheed Diwas'. In a statement to ANI, Roy stated, "You will see the rally when it happens on July 21. Mamata Banerjee will do one, Congress will do another. We too will do. Let them. Everyone has the right to do it."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, the former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, has appealed to party members intending to leave to make their decisions before the event. In a video message, she insisted that those under pressure may act freely but urged any departures should occur before the rally. This follows the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Koel Mallick, who met with the current Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to formalize her exit.

Banerjee has also called upon the state administration to remain impartial during the events, ensuring her faction's rally follows legal guidelines. The crisis deepens as several leaders, including former minister Madan Mitra, join the opposition faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. Despite the defections, Banerjee maintains confidence in her ability to rebuild the party.