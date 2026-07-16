TMC Split: Rival Factions to Mark Shaheed Diwas with Separate Rallies

As internal tensions rise in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), both the Mamata Banerjee-led faction and the rebel group led by Arup Roy plan separate Shaheed Diwas rallies on July 21. Amidst defections, Banerjee urges neutrality from the state administration and expresses confidence in rebuilding the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:28 IST
TMC Split: Rival Factions to Mark Shaheed Diwas with Separate Rallies
Rebel TMC chairperson Arup Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing tension within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), rebel chairperson Arup Roy has announced that his faction will proceed with its own Shaheed Diwas rally on July 21. Roy emphasized the democratic right of every political group to conduct public events, despite the escalating internal confrontation.

Roy's comments come on the heels of concerns regarding the dual rallies slated for July 21, a day traditionally observed by TMC as 'Shaheed Diwas'. In a statement to ANI, Roy stated, "You will see the rally when it happens on July 21. Mamata Banerjee will do one, Congress will do another. We too will do. Let them. Everyone has the right to do it."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, the former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, has appealed to party members intending to leave to make their decisions before the event. In a video message, she insisted that those under pressure may act freely but urged any departures should occur before the rally. This follows the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Koel Mallick, who met with the current Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to formalize her exit.

Banerjee has also called upon the state administration to remain impartial during the events, ensuring her faction's rally follows legal guidelines. The crisis deepens as several leaders, including former minister Madan Mitra, join the opposition faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. Despite the defections, Banerjee maintains confidence in her ability to rebuild the party.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026