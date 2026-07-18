Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Ukrainian Black Sea Ports

Russia launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea port cities on Friday, resulting in the deaths of three people, Ukrainian officials reported. The strikes damaged foreign-flagged vessels and heightened tensions as Moscow exerted pressure on Ukraine's critical trade routes.

In Mykolaiv, a Russian drone attack on port infrastructure led to casualties, with two Ukrainians killed on a foreign vessel. Another attack in Odesa, Ukraine's largest seaport, claimed the life of an additional victim, according to local authorities.

The situation in the Black Sea region remains volatile as Ukraine mounts its own counterstrikes. Ukrainian forces hit further Russian vessels, bringing the tally of targeted ships this month to 159. Both nations are locked in strategic warfare over vital maritime routes.