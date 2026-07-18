Rising Tensions: U.S. and Iran Target Each Other's Infrastructure

The United States and Iran are escalating their conflict by targeting each other's infrastructure. Recent attacks involved bridges, a power plant, and oil tankers. The tensions threaten global energy supplies and have caused a rise in crude oil prices. U.N. expresses concern over civilian infrastructure attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 04:17 IST
Rising Tensions: U.S. and Iran Target Each Other's Infrastructure
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Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated as both nations target each other's infrastructure. The U.S. recently attacked bridges in Iran, prompting Tehran to respond by hitting a power and desalination plant in Kuwait.

This renewed conflict in the Gulf region has disrupted energy supplies, leading to a 3% rise in crude oil prices. With the ceasefire collapsed, both sides are testing the limits, risking a return to full-scale war.

The United Nations has expressed concern over these developments, particularly regarding attacks on civilian infrastructure. Political pressure mounts on U.S. President Trump ahead of congressional elections as he considers further military actions against Iran.

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