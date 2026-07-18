Rising Tensions: U.S. and Iran Target Each Other's Infrastructure

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated as both nations target each other's infrastructure. The U.S. recently attacked bridges in Iran, prompting Tehran to respond by hitting a power and desalination plant in Kuwait.

This renewed conflict in the Gulf region has disrupted energy supplies, leading to a 3% rise in crude oil prices. With the ceasefire collapsed, both sides are testing the limits, risking a return to full-scale war.

The United Nations has expressed concern over these developments, particularly regarding attacks on civilian infrastructure. Political pressure mounts on U.S. President Trump ahead of congressional elections as he considers further military actions against Iran.